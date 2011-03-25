Guess Which Group A Fox Host Thinks Got The Most Help From The American Government?

John Stossel thinks the American Indians have had just about enough help from the United States government.



He went on a rant, attacking government group that oversees the people.

“Why is there a Bureau of Indian Affairs? There’s no bureau of Puerto Rican affairs or Black affairs or Irish affairs,” he said. “And no group in America has been more helped by the government than the American Indians because we have the treaties, we stole their land.”

Well, at least he knows his history.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.