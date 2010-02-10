Fox Brings Jack Bauer To The Big Screen

Get ready for Jack Bauer on the big screen.



Twentieth Century Fox’s film and TV studios are (finally!) creating a movie version of 24.

Billy Ray, who wrote State of Play and Flightplan, is working on the feature’s script, according to Variety. Our hero Kiefer Sutherland has signed on to star and executive produce in the film.

Here’s the plot: Jack Bauer goes to Europe and kicks arse.

Sounds about right.

According to Variety‘s sources, Fox executives might not renew 24 for a ninth season. They are betting it won’t happen unless there is some kind of ratings explosion later in the season.

Making a feature film out of the TV show could be stressful on producers and actors, but the payoff is too enticing. Fox has already seen the success of turning a branded, cult-ish show into a feature film.

Remember 1998’s The X-Files movie? The sci-fi thriller might have been a critical failure, but it was released while the show was still on the air and grossed $83.9 million States-side and $105.3 million overseas. That’s $189.2 million in total gross.

It will take a while for anything official since the film is reportedly in the early pages.

While you wait, keep up with the Season 8 recaps.

