Fox Biz: How Madoff Will Be Killed In Jail (CLIP)

Larry Levine of Wall Street Prison Consultants laid out Bernie Madoff’s grisly demise today on Fox Business.



How’s it going to go down? Some international banker who was burned by Madoff will peel off a few million dollars, give it to the family of an Butner inmate. Then, a distraction will be made in the dining hall, during the commotion–BOOM!–Madoff is getting stabbed.

“I see Bernie leaving in a bag or a box,” says Levine. So much for Butner being the “crown jewel of the prison system.”



