Fox Biz: Still Beating CNBC (On The Web)

Say what you will about Fox Business Network: they’re reaping the benefits of a rational Web strategy. FoxBusiness.com beat its rival on the Web again in June with 1.6 million unique visitors, compared to CNBC.com’s 1.4 million uniques, according to Nielsen.



This comes down to one thing: the “news” “business” button on FoxNews.com refers to FoxBusiness.com. Easy, huh? Amazingly, CNBC has no such deal with MSNBC.com or any other general news site that could send them traffic. Since MSNBC.com is s 50/50 JV between NBC U and Microsoft, routing traffic to a third party site isn’t a slam dunk, but you’d think Jeff Zucker’s group could manage to send some traffic to their business site.

That said, CNBC’s Web visitors do spend a lot more time on the site: 30 minutes on average during June, compared to 7 minutes for Fox Biz. The difference is there is plenty more content on CNBC (including real-time stock quotes) and most of Fox Biz’s traffic is coming from Fox News, not necessarily a business news audience.

The obvious next question: how is Fox Business doing on TV? The little network will have its first anniversary in August October. Since they’re still keeping their Nielsen numbers a secret, we can assume that the answer is either A. not well, or B. not as well as CNBC.

