Fox Biz Ratings Surge With Don Imus

As far as we can recall, this is the first time we’ve read good ratings news about Fox Business (actually, it’s the first time we recall reading any ratings for the CNBC rival).



NYPost: Early ratings showed Imus gave the Fox Business Network a boost in his first week on air, averaging 148,000 viewers a day, a few thousand viewers ahead of CNBC. But “Morning Joe” remained ahead, averaging 357,000.

Scarborough and his team are keen to play down the rivalry with Imus, and Scarborough has been busy focusing his fire at Fox News’ host Glenn Beck. A source close to Scarborough told us, “Imus is not even on our radar. Joe is too busy concentrating on what he is doing,”

The question is whether some of these viewers will stick around and watch business coverage. Our guess is that they won’t. After Imus is done, they will just turn to Fox News.

