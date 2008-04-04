Fox Biz Ratings Plan: Mobile Phones

With cable and satellite TV distribution at just over 30 million, it’s no secret the Fox Business Network is struggling for viewers. Its new plan? A distribution deal with mobile video service MobiTV for a full live feed of the cable channel.



But MobiTV has its own distribution problems; as of January, the 9-year-old company had 3 million subscribers.

