Fox Believes It Will Catch "Wolverine" Leaker

As an unfinished version of Wolverine continues to float around the Internets, Fox Film CEO Tom Rothman says he believes the studio and the FBI are close to finding and apprehending the leaker.



“I have a high level of confidence we’ll find out where the lapse in security was and we’ll bring the perpetrators to justice,” Rothman told Entertainment Weekly.

Still, early reports that the source of the leak was the Australian special effects house, Rising Sun Pictures, have been denied by Rising Sun. Even though a watermark with the company’s logo appears on the bootlegged copy, Rising Sun says they never had the full version of the film and just because its logo’s on the copy doesn’t mean it leaked the film.

“We worked on individual sections of the film and Rising Sun Pictures or its staff members have never been in possession of a complete version,” said Rising Sun chairman Tony Clark in a statement to EW. “It’s common practice for work in progress between us and the production to carry vendor watermarks and for these to be integrated into various edits of the film for screenings, which would explain why our name appears.”

But Fox’s post-production business will be scrutinized and possibly altered in the wake of this week’s events. “We, like everybody, thought our system was secure,” Rothman said. “Just like I’m sure there are lots of banks that get robbed that thought their vault was safe. We thought the post-production pipeline was secure at every juncture. But, obviously, it’s self-evident that it wasn’t.”

While Rothman acknowledged that a leak of a potential summer blockbuster made for millions of dollars is a nightmare scenario, he thinks even those who download the movie illegally will see it in the theatres. He also, once again, emphasises that the version online is an unfinished, unedited shorter film without many special effects shots and the footage shot in Canada earlier this year and thinks users won’t be able to get the full experience on their computers.

That’s true, and we hope for the sake of Fox’s box-office revenues that the leak won’t be too damaging. Still, the movie’s already a hit on Bit Torrent. During its first few hours on the file-sharing service, Wolverine was downloaded at least 75,000 times, and Nikki Finke claims the number of downloads is in the hundreds of thousands.

But there is one other, compelling reason why you shouldn’t download the film: whoever leaked it broke Hugh Jackman’s heart.

“Hugh was heartbroken and hurt when he found out,” Rothman said. “He’s lived with this thing for 10 years.”

You hear that, anonymous Wolverine leaker? You broke Hugh Jackman’s heart.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.