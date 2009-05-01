FOX's Brilliant Business Move: Ignore Obama

It seems Fox made the smart move by deciding not to air president Obama’s 100th-day press conference. The network beat every other broadcaster, all of which were carrying the president’s speech, in the ratings. Fox’s new episode of Lie To Me drew 7.9 million viewers.



Fox also got millions in advertising revenue by running a normal TV program instead of Obama’s commercial-free address.

In second place for the 8 p.m. hour was NBC’s airing of Obama’s speech, which pulled in 6.7 million viewers.

Are people finally getting bored with Obama’s frequent speeches?

