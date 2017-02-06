Fox's app just froze during the most pivotal moment of the Super Bowl, so everyone started watching in Spanish

By the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl, the New England Patriots had made a stunning comeback and were trailing the Atlanta Falcons by just one touchdown.

But it was a moment people watching on Fox’s app couldn’t witness.

The app froze during the pivotal part of the game, prompting outrage on social media.

Many resorted to watching the Spanish version of the app’s livestream, which was working.

A few minutes later, the app seemed to be up and running.

Annnnnd then the Fox Sports GO app for Xbox dies just in time to miss that epic catch #FML #SuperBowl @FOXSportsGOHelp

— Kaleigh Griffin (@Kaleighgriff) February 6, 2017

Alright for the Fox Sports Go app in Spanish coming in clutch ????????

— Toussaint???????? (@mtoussaint32) February 6, 2017

My friggin fox app quit so I had to switch to Spanish. Pats scored while I was buffering but THESE announcers are mucho caliente!????

— Gwendolyn Tavira (@Gwendolyn0826) February 6, 2017

