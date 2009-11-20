Fox Says Sorry For Using Rusty Palin Footage

Fox News says it mistakenly aired the wrong crowd footage during a segment about Sarah Palin’s book tour.

Wednesday’s slip-up, caught by Think Progress, happened when the top-rated cable news channel used old clips of Palin on the 2008 campaign trail to highlight the massive crowds the former vice presidential candidate is drawing at promotional stops for her bestseller “Going Rogue.”

The channel issued an on-air apology this afternoon. Here’s video:



