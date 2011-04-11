SNL Sets Its Sights On Fox & Friends: "Coffee, Smiles, Fear and Terror"

Last night SNL took on the paranoia friendly, generally fact-free fest that is FOX’s morning show Fox and Friends.



In the skit Fox and Friends debuted their new slogan: ‘Coffee, smiles, fear and terror.’

It perfectly described the show, because, man, these guys are scared of everything. Even Michelle Obama‘s anti-obesity campaign.

“Here’s a scary question: when there are no fat kids, who’s going to play the comic relief in Disney movies?” Steve Doocy (Taran Killam) wanted to know.

Gretchen Carlson (Vanessa Bayer) had the answer to that one:

“When American kids get too skinny, chubby Mexicans will take American acting jobs. OK? Just look at the kid on Modern Family!”

Speaking of Mexicans, there is a new development going on on the border that Fox and Friends has the scoop on: reverse anchor-babies!

“Mexicans are kidnapping pregnant American women and taking them to Mexico. Then, when the women give birth, their beautiful babies will be, I’m sorry, Mexicans!

“Undercover Mexicans in America. You know, known as A-merx-icans.”

At the end of the show, Fox and Friends ran a long list of corrections so far on the show, including:

“President Barack Obama’s middle name is not ‘Danger'”

“Hawaii is part of America. Hawaiians are not of Arabic descent”

“Apples are not vegetables. They are also not grown in Kenya”

“Egypt has never had a mummy President”

“A homosexual cannot create a baby using trickery and the Internet”

Good thing they cleared all that up!

Video below:



