Actually FOX & Friends, You CANNOT Get Breast Exams And Pap Smears At Walgreens

Jon Kyl is not the only person making up facts.



On Sunday, the FOX & Friends crew discussed Republican plans to defund Planned Parenthood, arguing it was OK because women can get blood pressure checks, pap smears, and breast exams at Walgreens.

Which, yeah, not so much.

“Neither Walgreens, nor its in-store healthcare clinics, Take Care Clinics, offer pap smears or breast exams,” Take Care Clinic spokeswoman Lauren Nestler told Media Matters.

The news made Stephen Colbert a little sad.

Video below.



