FOX ANCHOR: Obama's DOJ 'Reminds Me Of Nixon's Justice Department'

Brit Hume is launching bombs at the Obama administration.



His latest: Comparing the current Department of Justice to the corruption-filled Nixon Justice Department.

The anchor made his comments when discussing the government’s response to Operation Fast and Furious.

“This Obama Justice Department reminds me of nothing so much as the Nixon Justice Department,” he said. “You have the scent of high-level knowledge of serious wrongdoing and you have the smell of cover-up and I think the stench of cover-up on this gun-running operation is very strong indeed.”

