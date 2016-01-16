Fox is creating an all new '24' spin-off with a fresh face as the star

Fox is moving forward on a pilot for a spin-off of long-running hit “24.”

Announced during the Television Critics Association press tour in Los Angeles on Friday, the potential series will feature all new characters and cast members, but stick with the real-time feel of each episode representing one hour. The network had been developing the show since last summer.

“There’s a time jump,” Fox TV’s chairman and CEO Dana Walden said of the new chapter. “This is a new organisation. It’s a completely new story and a much more contemporary one.”

Currently titled “24: Legacy,” the project will center on Eric Carter, a military hero who returns to the U.S. with trouble following him back. That leads him to contacting the CTU, the counter-terrorism group that Jack Bauer is a part of, for help in saving his life, and trying to stop what could be one of the largest-scale terrorist attacks on American soil.

Regarding casting of the male lead, Walden said, “The pilot was just ordered. We’ve had conversations with the producers, but we don’t have an actor yet.”

Deadline’s sources tell the site that the role was written for a young, African-American actor and that all the actors being considered so far are black.

Howard Gordon, Manny Coto, and Evan Katz of the original show will be executive producers on the new project. The pilot is set to start shooting this winter. Stephen Hopkins, who directed the show’s entire first season, will return to direct the pilot.

The originally “24” ran for eight seasons, starting in 2001. Its star Kiefer Sutherland last reprised the role for Fox’s 2014 limited series, “24: Live Another Day.”

Mary Lynn Rajskub, Kim Raver, and William Devane also starred on the limited series, which was nominated for three Emmys.

Read more live coverage from the Television Critics Association press tour.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.