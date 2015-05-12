There's more '24' in the works at Fox

You may not have seen the last of Jack Bauer.

Fox is apparently working on a new adventure for the indestructible spy played by Kiefer Sutherland.

“We have been developing another version of ’24’ but it’s still fairly early in the development process,” Fox’s co-CEO and co-chairman Gary Newman told reporters on a call Monday. “There’s really nothing we can tell you at this time other than we are working on something.”

It’s unclear whether the network is planning another run of episodes or a TV movie, such as the one that aired between the sixth and seventh seasons of the show in 2008.

The last instalment of “24” aired over 12 episodes during Spring 2014 on Fox. Considered the show’s ninth season, “Live Another Day” took place four years after Season 8. We met Jack Bauer as he was tracking the activities of Counter Terrorist Unit analyst Chloe O’Brian’s (Mary Lynn Rajskub) group while living in exile. Jack resurfaces when he hears of an imminent attempt on now President James Heller’s (William Devane) life.

“Live Another Day” did moderately well for Fox, earning an average 1.8 rating with Adults aged 18-49, the demographic most sought after by advertisers, and 6.3 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

New chapter or not, “24” was already acknowledged as the longest-running espionage-themed TV series ever after its eighth season, surpassing “Mission Impossible,” “The Avengers” and “Alias.”

NOW WATCH: The 5 Most Typecast Roles In TV Ads



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.