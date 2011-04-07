Fourth True Blood Season 4 "Waiting Sucks" Video

HBO has debuted the fourth “Waiting Sucks” video for the highly-anticipated Season 4 of True Blood, which kicks off with Episode 04.01: She’s Not There on Sunday, June 26 at 9 PM ET. Click on the TV spot below, which features Kristin Bauer‘s Pam, Rutina Wesley‘s Tara, and Nelsan Ellis‘ Lafayette, for another glimpse into these all-new episodes.
True Blood episode 4.1, “She’s Not There” airs on HBO June 26th, 2011. The episode stars Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer, Sam Trammell, Ryan Kwanten, Rutina Wesley, Marshall Allman, Kevin Alejandro, Chris Bauer.
