The latest survey results from the Survey of Professional Forecasters, put out by the Philly Fed, is out and it’s kind of a bummer.



The GDP estimate for 2011 is now 2.2% vs 2.8% the last time they took the survey.

On the other hand, they’ve upped their estimates for 2013 (shot, grain of salt, in hand) so that’s good!

