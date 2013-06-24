Your 4th Of July BBQ Will Cost A Whole Lot More This Year

Some important pieces of your July 4 cookout are going to be a bit more expensive this year.



John Davie, president of restaurant group-purchasing firm Consolidated Concepts, has released the following list of year-over-year food increases:

Ground beef: +6%

Broiler chickens: +10%

Chicken breasts: +25%, at highest point since 2004

Potatoes: +10%

Hot dogs, soft drinks, baked beans, chips, and chicken thigh prices will basically see no change, Davie said. It’s too early to know corn on the cob prices. Chicken wing and rib prices will decrease.

Davie told us the increases mostly stem from lingering effects of last year’s epic drought, along with slightly higher gas prices.

