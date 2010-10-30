There Have Now Been Four Incidents Of Shots Fired At Domestic Marine Corp Facilities In Two Weeks

Another round of shots were fired overnight at the U.S. Marine Corp Museum in Triangle, Virginia, the fourth such incident the past two weeks.



The first three incidents, at the museum, at the Pentagon, and at a Marine Corps recruiting centre, were all linked by a single gun. It is unknown whether this fourth shooting is linked.

All previous shootings were into portions of the facilities that were unoccupied.

The Pentagon is ramping up security in response to the attacks.

This video covered the attacks up to the overnight shooting, which may be related to the other three.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.