New LTE iPad 4s Are In The Apple Store But Aren't For Sale Yet

Photo: Theodore Ritz, Business Insider

Fourth-generation iPads with LTE connectivity are being stocked in Apple Stores around the country, reports 9to5Mac.No official launch date has been announced; the official language was that LTE models would launch “a few weeks” after the Wi-Fi models.



Stores are waiting for official word from the company on when to make them available to customers, but the consensus seems to be that this will occur Friday.

