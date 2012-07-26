Fourth Day Of Violent Protests In Anaheim Ends With 24 Arrests And Several Injuries

An AP video shows some of the clashes and arrests Tuesday night.

Photo: AP

Around 600 demonstrators and 250 riot officers went head-to-head in Anaheim, Calif. on Tuesday in a confrontation over recent deadly shootings involving police, CBS News reports. The protests began over the weekend after one such shooting involving an unarmed man and another other involving an allegedly handcuffed man.



Tuesday’s clashes followed a City Council meeting in which city leaders voted for a U.S. attorney’s office investigation of the two police shootings, one of which prompted a $50 million civil-rights lawsuit from the family of Manuel Angel Diaz, the unarmed man.

Mayor Tom Tait said the description in court papers that Diaz had been shot in the leg and in the back of his head was “unsettling,” according to AP.

Five people have been reportedly shot to death by police in Anaheim so far this year, sparking outrage about police behaviour in Anaheim’s Latino neighborhoods.

On the fourth day of the protests Tuesday, officials told the LA Times that three protesters, two reporters, and one police officer suffered injuries after protesters set fires, smashed windows, and threw rocks at officers.

“I think that given the totality of the circumstances, actually things turned out very good,” Sgt. Robert Dunn, a spokesman for the Anaheim Police Department, told the LA Times.

Most protesters were peaceful, AP reported. But officers began shooting pepper balls and beanbag rounds when some became violent at about 6:30 p.m., after demonstrators marched to police headquarters and back to City Hall, the AP reported. Authorities remained on alert Wednesday.

Live-streamer Tim Pool uploaded a YouTube video in which police shot rubber bullets at Pool and CCN correspondent Amber Lyon.

SEE ALSO: Anaheim Cops Fire Rubber Bullets At Crowd Including Children >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.