Social networks that broadcast your exact location make it easy for strangers to watch your every moveā€”and become part of your life without you even knowing it. The Crime Report’s Lisa Riordan Seville on geotagging and stalking.

Go to the Daily Beast to read the full story >>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.