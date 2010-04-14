Foursquare's New Policy On Fake Check-ins: Shoot To Kill

Location-based check-in app Foursquare recently announced a new policy cracking down on users who fake check-ins to locations they aren’t actually at by denying them points.



But maybe they didn’t go far enough.

The creators of this video have a different approach: locate, apprehend, and, if necessary, kill the fakers. Check it out:



Don’t know what Foursquare is? Check out our complete guide.

