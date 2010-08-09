Foursquare's Merchandise Store Is Open For Business

Foursquare has opened up an online store for t-shirts, stickers, and other Foursquare-related schwag.



For now, it’s a pretty straightforward merchandise store, but Foursquare’s announcement says the company plans to tie it into its service, offering merchandise that will only be available to users who have “unlocked” particular badges with their check-ins.

T-shirts obviously aren’t supposed to be a huge part of Foursquare’s business model, but the company is has tons of buzz right now, so it should find plenty of people willing to pay to become Foursquare ads.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.