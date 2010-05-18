Foursquare's Crowley Slaps Back After VC Diss!*

Earlier we posted a tweet from RRE venture capitalist James D. Robinson IV, who smacked Foursquare for its recent downtime.



Robinson had said:

“Hey @foursquare, get a clue. Either sell to @facebook or close a round and buy some servers. Twitter you ain’t. @loopt @gowalla @yelp”

Ouch!

Foursquare cofounder and CEO Dennis Crowley then responded to Robinson (@jdrive) on Twitter:

“@jdrive Great to hear from you. Not sure when “buying more servers” was ever the magic fix to scaling problems, but thanks for the tweet!”

Boom!

Also, the official Foursquare account just sent out this update explaining the flakiness, a very impressive growth statistic.

“Hey all, sorry about some of the ups & downs lately (avg 600k checkins/day!) This wk will be all about beefing up to better handle the load.”

*Update: Earlier, this post said that Crowley had deleted his response to Robinson. It appears that it just LOOKED like he had deleted it because of a Twitter issue on our end. (We were getting “page not found”-type errors.) Regardless of what happened, we’ve updated the post to reflect that he did not delete the tweet.

More: Foursquare Growing Like Crazy: Up To 600,000 Check-Ins Per Day

