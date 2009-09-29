Foursquare's Angels: Ron Conway, Twitter's Jack Dorsey, More

Add two big names to Foursquare’s investor roll call: Twitter inventor Jack Dorsey and Silicon Valley super-angel Ron Conway.

Foursquare cofounder and CEO Dennis Crowley, reached for comment, would not reveal his company’s individual investors.

Dorsey’s involvement was reported earlier by CNET’s Caroline McCarthy.

Meanwhile, we’ve heard from a few sources that Conway is on board. (Conway has said he’s focusing his investments on “real time data” these days, so his involvement makes sense.)

Also involved in the round, we’ve heard: Joshua Schachter, founder of Delicious, currently at Google. And Alex Rainert, Crowley’s cofounder at his last startup, Dodgeball, which Google acquired in 2005.

The numerous angels — “quite a few hats in the ring,” says CNET’s McCarthy — join VC firms Union Square Ventures and O’Reilly AlphaTech Ventures in Foursquare’s $1.35 million financing round, which we reported earlier this month.

Know more? Email us at [email protected] or contact us via our anonymous tips box.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.