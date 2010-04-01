Foursquare Will Get 1 Million Users Faster Than Twitter Did

Foursquare will have 1 million members signed up in the next couple of weeks says CEO Dennis Crowley in a chat with the WSJ.



Earlier this week, the company’s official Twitter account suggested it would hit that milestone pretty soon.

Foursquare has been around for just over a year, which means its growth compares favourably to Twitter which took approximately two years to reach 1 million users.

Foursquare’s impressive growth helps explain why VCs are tripping over themselves to lead the next round of funding for Foursquare.

