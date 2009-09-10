Foursquare Valuation: Somewhere Between $7 Million And $14 Million*

Update: We’ve revised our estimated down to around $6-6.5 million.



Earlier: News broke last week that Foursquare — the New York-based startup that makes an iPhone app that makes it easier to tell your friends where you’re out drinking — raised $1.35 million from Union Square Ventures, O’Reilly AlphaTech Ventures, and some angel investors.

But at what kind of valuation?

After some poking around, and some more poking around, our new best educated guess would be somewhere between $7 million and $14 million.

Know better? Let us know at [email protected]

