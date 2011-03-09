Foursquare Closing In On 7.5 Million Users, Did Almost 500 Million Checkins Last Year

Photo: Business Insider

In Foursqaure’s post announcing its revamped app, CEO Dennis Crowley reveals the company has 7.5 million users, up from around 500,000 users this time last year. Very impressive!He also says Foursquare did almost 500 million checkins last year.



Don't Miss: Foursquare's new app revamp is great for users, great for advertisers

