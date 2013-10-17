Foursquare User Base Expands To 40 Million, With Growth Fuelled By International Markets

Foursquare, which recently rolled out its first major ad effort, continues to add new users at a healthy clip, thanks to international growth.

The mobile check-in app had 40 million registered users as of September 2013.

Its user base has grown 30% since the start of the year, and 60% from September 2012.

Year-over-year growth isn’t quite as rapid as it was in the previous 12-month period (growth was 100% between September 2011 and September 2012), but the service remains one of the most popular smartphone apps in the world.

In an interview with TechCrunch earlier this year, Foursquare CEO Dennis Crowley said that 60% of new users are coming from outside the U.S.

Despite continued growth, Foursquare’s management must be feeling pressure to generate serious revenue. Only recently did the four-year-old company roll out its first major monetization effort by launching its own ads platform.

Early reviews from small businesses are quite positive, as they can push ads to nearby Foursquare users, and the check in nature of the app means that they will know when many of those users check into their location. What’s more, an easy-to-use advertiser dashboard makes purchasing and managing ads simple for small business owners.

