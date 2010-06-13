Foursquare Taking Funding From Andreessen Horowitz -- Report

Photo: Flickr/TysonGoodridge

Foursquare will take a round of funding from Andreessen Horowitz, Michael Arrington at TechCrunch reports.Foursquare had been in negotiations with Facebook and Yahoo about a possible acquisition, but it decided to stay independent and take another slug of cash.



Andreessen Horowitz has previously told Kara Swisher of All Things D that it was not interested in investing in Foursquare. Despite this, Arrington says it is the “last venture capitalist standing” in the race to fund Foursquare.

There is no word on terms yet, but the rumoured valuation is $80 million.

