Foursquare To Become A Better Flirting Tool

Foursquare, the iPhone app that lets you see which bars your friends are at, is getting more useful: It’ll soon be able to show you who has “checked in” from the same bar, store, or cafe you’re in. And if it’s a cute member of the opposite sex, boom, there’s your conversation starter.

Foursquare cofounder Dennis Crowley offered us a peek at the new feature last week. Today, AOL DailyFinance’s Sam Gustin says that the startup is “about to” submit the update for Apple to review. (A similar feature is already available from one of Foursquare’s competitors, Loopt. Here’s hoping that Foursquare’s user base is a little more gender-diverse.)

Gustin reports that Foursquare plans to release its app for Google Android today, and that a BlackBerry app is on its way in about a month.

Foursquare’s Crowley wouldn’t tell him who is financing the startup, but the company plans to announce seed funding shortly. But we have a hunch that East Coast VCs Spark Capital and/or Union Square Ventures — whose VCs can’t stop talking about Foursquare, and who often do deals together — could be involved.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.