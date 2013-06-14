Foursquare Just Launched A Time Machine That Visualizes All Your Check-Ins

Foursquare and Samsung just teamed up to launch the Time Machine.



The Time Machine beautifully visualizes all of your check-ins. It results in a really great trip down memory lane, and ultimately aims to help you discover new places.

The video seems to only show you places in the city where you’ve checked in the most. For me, that’s San Francisco.

But if you physically click through the Time Machine, you can see every place you’ve checked in to.

Check out the video below.

