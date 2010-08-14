"One Day Only: Check In On Foursquare At The Gap And Get A 25% Discount"

From About Foursquare:



Gap stores nationwide are offering a pretty sweet deal to foursquare users: 25% off your purchase just for checking in. You’ll need to hurry, though. The deal is only good today, August 14.

This is an amazing deal just for checking in. We’ve seen discounts this high for mayors before, but never for a user’s first checkin. Running it as a one day only special is a great way to drive some traffic, especially as lots of users check in at malls during the back to school shopping season.

Anyone still think Foursquare won’t be able to build an amazing business?

(Meanwhile, it’s also becoming an app platform…)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.