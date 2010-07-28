SNAPSHOT: Here's (Almost) Everybody That Works At Foursquare

Whether you think Foursquare is the next big thing or just a passing fad, there’s no denying that it’s just about the hottest thing in startups right now.

For most of its existence, Foursquare has been crammed into a small, shared office with web design startup Hard Candy Shell and blog network Curbed. Two weeks from now, the companies move into the massive space above.

That’s a whole lot of office for a handful of employees. So don’t let the flip-flops and the cross-legged meeting fool you. These guys are the ground level of something that’s about to be a huge business.

