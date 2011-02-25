Foursquare Not Wasting Any Opportunities To Tease About Its SXSW "Plans"

Foursquare, the darling of South by Southwest the last two years, has to make sure that it remains the buzzy location app at this year’s conference. Gowalla is out of the picture, but it would be bad news for Foursquare if everyone started checking in with Facebook Places this year.



So the startup is working on some “plans.” And they are not wasting any opportunity teasing them, weeks ahead of time!

Here’s something Foursquare just tweeted: A link to the /sxsw/ page on Foursquare’s site, with this drawing on it. “Rawr!” It’s been retweeted 58 times already.

Yesterday, they tweeted: “OMFG! SXSW IS LESS THAN THREE WEEKS AWAY! NEW APP + NEW BADGES + PARTIES + CONCERT + MOAR FOURSQUARE. DETAILS COMING. OKTHXBAI.”

It seems this will become a daily event for a while.

So, what’s up with the dinosaur? (And any guesses as to their big plans?)

Photo: Foursquare

Photo: Twitter

