Foursquare Is Back!

UPDATE: Foursquare is finally up and running again. A promised “post mortem” post to the official blog won’t come until tomorrow, but apparently the problem had to do with Foursquare’s database.



Foursquare’s tweet: “Kudos to our engineering team; we’re back up + running! Apologies to all for the inconvenience. Detailed explanation coming tomorrow!”

Earlier: Foursquare is suffering one of its worst ever service interruptions right now — the site has now been down for almost eight hours.

Foursquare has had outage issues for months now, as it has struggled to keep up with surging demand.

But the startup recently migrated to new servers, and said it felt confident its growing pains were behind it.

Apparently not.

Foursquare has tweeted out several notifications that it is hard at work on the problem, but hasn’t gone into specifics about the problem. We’ve reached out for comment, and will update when we know more.

UPDATE: Foursquare suggests an end to this outage may be in sight:

