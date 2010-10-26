Foursquare Special Of The Day: Free Coffee For Naked Air Guitar

That’s not an air guitar!

This morning while going to work, like many people, we stopped at the nearby Starbucks and decided to check in on Foursquare. There was a special nearby, so we checked it out, and here it was: a venue close by offers free coffee to anyone who shows up and plays air guitar. Naked. Outside.The venue in question is Parisian startup Noomiz, which helps people discover and share new music, and helps artists promote themselves.



We work in Paris’ Silicon Sentier, the central area where most startups congregate — and where, therefore, usage of location-based services like Foursquare and Plyce is heaviest. Noomiz launched recently and apparently has their offices in the area, and we just had to tip our hats to a clever marketing ploy.

Here’s a screenshot of the special offer we took this afternoon (it’s in French):

