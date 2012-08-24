Take A Tour Of Foursquare, The Coolest Startup Office We've Ever Seen

Photo: Robert Libetti/Business Insider

Foursquare is one of the biggest, buzziest startups in New York. The location check-in mobile app was founded in 2009 by Dennis Crowley and Naveen Selvadurai and it has raised more than $70 million to date.With 20 million users, 2.5 billion check-ins, and 5 million check-ins per day, Foursquare is one of the biggest mobile-first companies. We stopped by on Tuesday to interview Foursquare’s Chief Revenue Officer, Steven Rosenblatt, and take a tour of the new office.



Most of Foursquare’s 135 employees are located on the 10th floor of 568 Broadway, a building it shares with Equinox, Thrillist and ZocDoc.

The last time we were there was February to interview Crowley, and the team had just started moving into the space. Now it’s fully furnished and each room is decorated like a check-in. There’s a Swarm room that looks like a bee hive and an Herbivore room decked out with plants and earthy materials.

There are also gymnastics rings, a mini amphitheater, tons of games, gobs of food, picnic tables and weekly kegs.

If you like all that, you can go work there. Foursquare is currently hiring on both coasts.

