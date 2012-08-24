Take A Tour Of Foursquare, The Coolest Startup Office We've Ever Seen

Photo: Robert Libetti/Business Insider
Foursquare is one of the biggest, buzziest startups in New York. The location check-in mobile app was founded in 2009 by Dennis Crowley and Naveen Selvadurai and it has raised more than $70 million to date.With 20 million users, 2.5 billion check-ins, and 5 million check-ins per day, Foursquare is one of the biggest mobile-first companies. We stopped by on Tuesday to interview Foursquare’s Chief Revenue Officer, Steven Rosenblatt, and take a tour of the new office.
Most of Foursquare’s 135 employees are located on the 10th floor of 568 Broadway, a building it shares with Equinox, Thrillist and ZocDoc.
The last time we were there was February to interview Crowley, and the team had just started moving into the space. Now it’s fully furnished and each room is decorated like a check-in. There’s a Swarm room that looks like a bee hive and an Herbivore room decked out with plants and earthy materials.
There are also gymnastics rings, a mini amphitheater, tons of games, gobs of food, picnic tables and weekly kegs.
If you like all that, you can go work there. Foursquare is currently hiring on both coasts.
Employees can even see the Freedom Tower in the distance as they work. Here's Jon Shea, a server engineer, working in solitude.
iPads hang on the walls displaying the company Google calendar, giving employees the ability to take it down and use it for video chats.
This is the Swarm conference room right after a product meeting. It's decorated like a beehive and honeycomb.
It gives both offices the sense of being in one location. Jon Shea has left his solitude and made his way back to his desk.
Opposite the Vinyl conference room is an open common space that is flooded with sunlight. Next to it is the amphitheater, above it is a balcony. Foursquare has already started leasing some space on the floor above.
It was used in a photo shoot for Fortune magazine in Times Square. Founder Dennis Crowley decided to keep it.
But the best part of the space is the cafe area, lovingly nicknamed Fat Denny's. Dennis often uses that hashtag when he's eating something unhealthy (#fatdenny)
At least once per week, the cafe is packed for a team meeting and the San Francisco team is video conferenced in. Here's CEO Dennis Crowley and General Manager, Evan Cohen, leading one.
With some cold cans of beer, which employee Zack Davenport, a communications designer, is helping himself to (it's after 5 PM)
And Zach is the guy who draws all the cool designs on the wall telling everyone what the beer of the week is.
And there are also plenty of other after hours drinks. Some of the employees are really into mixology.
Or for employees like Willa Kroll, Community Support Coordinator, and Nina Nirema, Community Support Intern, to get some work done.
Games are also a big part of the office. The requisite startup ping pong table. Sajid Mehmood, a server engineer, and Coby Berman, a sales coordinator are battling it out.
