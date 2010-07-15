Foursquare Founders Take Home $4.6 Million From Series B Round

The SEC filing for Foursquare‘s $20 million Series B round, led by Andreessen Horowitz, just hit the wire.



From the filing, we learn:

The total offering is actually $19,999,996. (The other $4 must have gone to Starbucks.)

Foursquare’s founders — Dennis Crowley and Naveen Selvadurai — took home $4.64 million in this round, the company confirms to us. (Nice!) Specifically, the filing says $4.64 million “has been or is proposed to be used for payments to any of the persons required to be named as executive officers, directors or promoters.”

That leaves $15.4 million for the company to spend on growth.

Foursquare’s official name is Foursquare Labs, Inc. It used to be called Foursquare All-Stars LLC.

