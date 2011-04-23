Foursquare Seeks New Round At $500 Million Valuation

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

Foursquare is looking to raise between $20 million and $40 million this summer, at a valuation of $500 million, the Wall Street Journal reports today.Founder Dennis Crowley has been out in California lately — one spy saw him eating sushi with Google’s Marissa Mayer in San Francisco — and apparently he was talking to potential funders in Silicon Valley last week. The Journal says Foursquare hopes to close its next round by June.



The Journal calls $500 million valuation a “stretch,” noting that last summer’s investments from Andreessen Horowitz and others placed the company’s value at about $100 million.

SAI’s Dan Frommer predicted that the company would return to fundraising shortly after ending a major brainstorming/strategy sessions, with potential valuations as high as $1 billion. As he pointed out, companies should raise funds when they can — not when they have to — and with positive app reviews and a nice growth rate in number of downloads, Foursquare is smart to beat the bushes now.

See also: Does Anyone Use Foursquare Anymore?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.