Foursquare: Media Moguls Meet In Semi-Secrecy

We’d love to tell you what’s going on at Quadrangle’s annual Foursquare conference at the Pierre today, but we can’t — no press allowed. Sort of. More precisely, we hear there are reporters at the two-day conference, many of them from papers of record, but that they’ve agreed not to describe what they see and hear.

Too bad! We hear that everyone from Mayor Mike to Barry Diller was there yesterday, and the Hollywood Reporter tells us that today’s agenda looks pretty good too:

CBS Corp. CEO Leslie Moonves will be on a panel discussing “Does size matter?,” outgoing Time Warner CEO Richard Parsons, Al Gore and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg will be grilled one-on-one, while CNBC’s Maria Bartiromo will ask Joost CEO Mike Volpi and others “What’s next for the consumer.”

