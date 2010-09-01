Foursquare, SecondMarket, Knewton, And Spotify Honored By World Economic Forum

Photo: Gnews pics

The World Economic Forum, best known for its annual conference in Davos, announced its annual Technology Pioneers awards today, given out to the tech startups around the world that the Forum deems the most innovative.This year’s winners include location-based social network Foursquare, illiquid asset trading platform SecondMarket, music streaming service Spotify, education startup Knewton, and DNS service provider OpenDNS.



The winning startups will be honored at the next conference in Davos.

Past winners include Google, PayPal, Mozilla, and Twitter. Of course, plenty of companies you haven’t heard of have won too, but that’s still impressive company to keep.

