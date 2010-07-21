Foursquare Passes 100 Million Check-Ins

Foursquare scored its 100 millionth check-in yesterday, bizdev boss Tristan Walker tweets.



A nice milestone for the NYC-based startup, which recently raised a $20 million round of financing at a $95 million valuation.

Here, some of the Foursquare staffers show off their “Headband Tuesday” looks on Fashism. (That’s cofounder Naveen Selvadurai with the orange-yellow headband in the top-centre.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.