Foursquare Rival Gowalla Raising Big Round From Greylock

We’ve heard from three sources that Austin-based Alamofire Inc — maker of iPhone app Gowalla — is set to raise a big (~$8 million) round, led by Greylock.

Gowalla is one of those iPhone apps for people who want to “check in” from a bar or restaurant and tell all their friends where they are hanging out. Gowalla’s closest competitor is probably Foursquare. Gowalla is currently number 10 on Apple’s list of top free social networking apps, though that could be due to Apple promotiing it.

We’ve reached out to Alamofire for confirmation, but haven’t heard back. A Greylock spokesperson says, “We can’t comment on that right now.”

Correction: An earlier version of this post said Gowalla was in the top 10 free apps. It is in the top 10 free social networking apps.

Here is Gowalla’s video demonstration:



