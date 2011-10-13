Foursquare Now Tells You When Places And People You Like Are Nearby With A New Real-Time Alerts Feature, Radar

Foursquare just announced its latest feature, Radar, on its blog.



Radar uses iOS5 and sends alerts to users in real time so they can interact with people and places that are important to them.

Now, if you walk near a venue on one of your Foursquare To-Do lists, you’ll receive a notification. And if three of your friends check into a bar down the street, that is notification-worthy too.

Foursquare calls Radar a “huge step in the evolution of the Foursquare vision.”

It’s worth noting that Apple announced a similar feature last week, “Find My Friends.”

In addition, Foursquare tweaked its logo. Now the ball is green (probably to match the colour scheme of the site), and the centre square has rounded edges. Here’s an evolution of the logo:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.