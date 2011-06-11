Foursquare Product Boss Points Outs The Insanity Of Facebook's Newest Feature

Facebook is testing out a new feature called “happening now.” It’s a “live” version of the News Feed – and it sits right next to the normal News Feed.



That’s a lot of News Feed.

Maybe too much?

Foursquare product boss Alex Rainart, for one, thinks it’s kind of silly.

He just gently mocked Facebook in a tweet:

“Yo dawg, I heard you like newsfeeds so we put a newsfeed in your newsfeed.. Holy crap! What am I supposed to click here! “

The tweet refers to an old meme about Xzibit and his MTV show “Pimp My Ride.”

By the way: isn’t the Foursquare-Facebook rivalry fun?

