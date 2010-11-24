Foursquare Piles On To The TSA With "Baggage Handler" Badge

Photo: Flickr/TysonGoodridge

Foursquare is the latest to take a shot at the TSA’s new airport security procedures: users who check in to an airport and include an appropriate comment in their ‘shout’ are being rewarded with the “Baggage Handler” badge.The new badge comes with the congratulatory message:



Looks like you’ve had your baggage handled. Happy Holidays and have a safe flight!

About Foursquare reports that shouts which will unlock the badge include any message with ‘TSA’ in it, and “Don’t touch my junk, bro!”

