Foursquare Passes 1,000,000,000 Check-Ins

Photo: Quora

Foursquare just announced a new milestone on its blog: 1 billion check-ins.The milestone comes just three months after the social location app hit 10 million users.



It posted a video to show where all the checkins have happened in the world over the past week.

Europe, the United States and Japan seemed to have the strongest Foursquare users. South America had a good run in there too.



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

A Week of Check-ins on the Path to One Billion from foursquare on Vimeo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.