Foursquare Has A New Partnership That Might Actually Make Some Money [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:Foursquare partnered up with Visa and MasterCard to give users more discounts when they shop. The company has struggled to engage advertisers at scale and monetise its check-in service. The new move is similar to what Foursquare did when it partnered with American Express two years ago. But while the company didn’t make any money off of the AmEx deal, it will get a fee for every redeemed offer. The first promotion is with Burger King.



GM hired Tim Mahoney, the former VW marketing chief, as its new global CMO for Chevy.

Why The Weather Channel loves Facebook and Twitter.

DraftFCB launched its first campaign for Amtrak. The creative is for Acela Express, which runs premium service between New York, D.C., and Boston.

Deutsch LA hired Pam Scheider, the former head of production and operations at Google Creative Labs, as its new director of digital production.

Apparently Chevy and Zumobi had a very successful mobile ad campaign which resulted in 37 per cent engagement rates.

Mobile advertiser Amobee launched an exclusive partnership with four leading operators, including: Globe, Optus, SingTel, and Telkomsel.

Tapad launched a “videos across screens” product.

